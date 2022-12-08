Thieves stealing valuables from Cidco bungalow arrested

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Crime branch police arrested the thieves from Gadchiroli and Chandrapur for stealing valuables and cash from a bungalow in N-3, Cidco area last week. The police have arrested the accused and seized valuables worth Rs 8.02 lakh from them.

The arrested have been identified as Vyankati Rama Godmare (38, Vishiward, Desaigunj, Gadchiroli), Linganna Shalik Manekar (Varora, Chandrapur), Darasingh Hira Badkal (Varora).

Initially, the police arrested Vyankati Godmare, who confessed that he along with his accomplices Darasingh, Lingallna, Chandu Badkal and Sangeeta (full name not known) stole cash, jewellery, and other articles from the bungalow. They distributed the cash among themselves and sold the jewellery to a goldsmith. The police seized gold and silver ornaments, cash, mobile phones and other articles all, worth Rs 8.02 lakh.

The accused confessed that they used to travel from city to city and keep an eye on the closed houses during the day and conducted the thefts at night.

On November 29, Shivaji Avdhoot Chavan (Cidco N-3) had gone out of station for a marriage ceremony with his family members. The thieves took advantage of this opportunity.

Along with the Pundliknagar police, the crime branch police started an investigation. The police checked the footage from 180 CCTV cameras in the city. Four persons and one woman were found sleeping at Aurangabad Railway Station on November 28. In Further investigation, it was clear that they were from Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts. The police arrested the accused there.

The police action was executed under the guidance CP Dr Nikhil Gupta, DCP Aparna Gitay, ACP Vishal Dhume and crime branch PI Avinash Aghav by API Manoj Shinde, API Mahadule, Santosh Sonawane, Chandrakant Gawali, Gajanan Mante, Bhagwan Shilote, Sanjay Nand, Sandeep Tayade, Vishal Patil, Rajaram Dakhare, Ajay Chaudhary, Rahul Kharat, Amol Shinde, Vilas Muthe, Ravi Kharat, Nitin Deshmukh, Dhananjay Sanap, Ajay Chaudhary and others.