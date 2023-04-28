Thieves stole mini truck by tying driver

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two unidentified thieves stole a mini truck by tying the hands and legs of the driver. A case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station on Thursday after three months after the incident.

Police said, Bhikubhai Ajitbhai Vaja (53, Bharuch, Gujarat) had gone to Gulburga, Karnataka on February 1 in his truck (GJ 16 AV 5859) to deliver goods. While returning on February 6, he stayed at Waluj in the hope to get the fare. After two days, two youths came to him and told him that they have to bring the household articles from Teesgaon in Paithan tehsil to Waluj. Hence, Bhikubhai with two youths started for Paithan in the truck. After some distance, they asked him to stop the truck. Both of them then tied the hands and legs of Bhikubhai and then took the truck away. PSI Chetan Ogale is further investigating the case.