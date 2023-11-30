Thieves target house of elderly woman

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The thieves targeted a locked house of an elderly woman in Vedantnagar between November 11 to 29 and decamped with Rs 2 lakh cash and 7 grams of gold.

According to police, Chandrakanta Haribhau Salve (77), lives in the Manish Apartment in Vedantnagar. She went to her village on November 11 and returned on November 29. Upon arriving, she noticed both doors of her house were broken. When she went inside the house she noticed all her household items scattered. Getting information, the Vedantnagar police rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, Salve has an iron gate and a wooden door. However, the thieves bent the door lock and broke the safety lock of the wooden door to break into the house.