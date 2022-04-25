Third Charter Day of IIID M’wada celebrated

Aurangabad, April 25: The Indian Institute of Interior Designers (IIID), Marathwada Centre celebrated its third Charter Day, recently. Noted architects from Pune Ashwin and Anjali Lovekar of Lovekar Design Associates made a presentation. The architect duo has won many awards including international awards like Silver A’ Design Award – COMO Italy, American Architecture Prize at New York. IIID has 33 chapters across India. This is the 50th year of IIID, and the 3rd year of the Marathwada Centre

The programme was attended by leading architects and interior designers of Aurangabad, Jalgaon, Nanded, Parbhani and Chalisgaon, trade members, and faculty from the MGM and MIT College of Architecture, SB College and INIFD, Ar Amit Khumbre (MHADA), Ar Ravindra Birare (PWD), Ar Ramesh Nagpal (President, NREDC) and Ar Sunil Deshpande (Past Chairperson IIIA). Dnyanda Subhedar conducted the proceedings.

IIID team chairperson Anjali Kabra, past chairperson Sharvari Deshpande, secretary Ar Daksha Shroff, vice-chairperson Gajanan Chavan, treasurer Vipul Patel, architects Swapnil Shroff, Laxmikant Surve, Manoj Panchgalle under the guidance of mentors Ar Rajan Nadkarni and Anant Deshpande worked for the success of the event.

Anjali Kabra spoke about the upcoming series project ‘Walk the Talk,’ where architects/interior designers will get to see the actual work of a leading architect shortly.