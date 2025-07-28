Thirsty in monsoon

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Repair work on water pipelines in Dhorkin and Chitegaon has been underway since Sunday and was still incomplete by Monday evening. The municipal corporation's water supply section claims that water is being supplied to the city through a bypass system and that there has been no disruption in supply. However, in reality, many residential areas are receiving water one to two days late, causing frustration among citizens, especially during the monsoon season.

On Saturday, a 700 mm diameter old pipeline burst in Dhorkin, while in Chitegaon, two pipes of a 900 mm diameter line got disconnected. A joint repair operation began for both sites. Meanwhile, water from a 1200 mm main pipeline and a 900 mm pipeline is being redirected to the city via a bypass method. The corporation had claimed on Sunday that this would not affect the water supply.

However, in practice, residents have experienced delays. Areas scheduled to receive water on Sunday only got it on Monday. Despite Monday being a regular water supply day, many households did not receive any water. Already, the city receives water every 7 to 8 days, and now with an additional delay of 1–2 days, residents have expressed anger and dissatisfaction.

Water supply has been disrupted in several areas, including Cantonment, Jai Vishwabharati Colony, Laxmi Colony, Chikalthana, Mukundwadi, Sanjaynagar, University Campus, Begumpura, and Bhausinghpura.