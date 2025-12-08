Those who want to go, should go happily: Shirsat

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Taking cognisance of the intra-party dispute between Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat and Rajendra Janjal, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde called Janjal to Mumbai on Saturday and had a discussion for 1.5 hours.

Against this backdrop, Shirsat had taunted Janjal that 'those who want to go should go happily'. On the other hand, Janjal told this newspaper on Monday that he would not go anywhere; the flag of Shinde Sena would remain in his hands.

In the backdrop of the upcoming Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation elections, political activities have gained momentum in the Shinde Sena.

Many former mayors, corporators and office-bearers of Uddhav Sena have joined Shinde Sena. Janjal had taken the stand that those who worked against the Shinde Sena in the assembly elections should not be accepted into the party.

However, many entered the party on the initiative of District Guardian Minister Shirsat. Most of them were given responsibility by the party during the recent Municipal Council elections. While handing over this responsibility, Janjal was kept away.

Considering the possibility of giving a ticket to newly joined office-bearers and ignoring the old office-bearers who were interested in these elections, Janjal had accused Shirsat of being arbitrary and deliberately ignoring him.

Responding to Janjal's accusation, Shirsat said that he had made him (Janjal) the district chief. He told him (Janjal) that he must go to the party he wanted. In a way, he showed him the way out. However, after meeting party chief Shinde, Janjal said that he would not go anywhere; the flag of Shinde's Sena would be in his hand.