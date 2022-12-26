Thouands of MCA students worried about completion of syllabus

Aurangabad: Thousands of newly admitted students of the Master of Computer Application (MCA) first semester are worried about the completion of the syllabus as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University announced of holding examinations on December 29.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) completed the admission of MCA's first year on November 22, 2022. The academic activities began only last month following the instruction of the Cell. As per the norms, 90 days of teaching should be completed in one semester.

Bamu’s Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) released a schedule of the winter session examination of MCA. The 90 teaching days are not completed. Thousands of newly admitted students to the college of Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts are worried about the commencement of the examination as their syllabus is incomplete till today.

Some of the students told this newspaper how can they appear for the examination as they were admitted to the course only one month ago. Even some colleges sent a letter to BoEE director requesting to postpone the MCA first semester examination.

Exams likely to be postponed.

When contacted, BoEE director Dr Ganesh Manza on Monday said that students need not worried about syllabus completion as they are planning to postpone the examinations. He said that if postponed, the examinations would be conducted in February.