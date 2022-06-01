Thousands of aspiring teachers’ future hangs in balance over delayed TET result

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Mah 31:

The future of thousands of aspiring teachers hangs in balance because of the delay in the declaration of the Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (MahaTET)-2021.

The Maharashtra State Council of Examinations (MSCE) holds the Maha TET as eligibility for the post of school teachers jobs across the State. The MahaTET-2021 was conducted at 1443 centres in the State on November 21. The candidates have been waiting for the result declaration of the eligibility test since then.

The cut off marks are the minimum standard of marks that a candidate must get to qualify for the eligibility test. As per the previous year’s official cut-off, the minimum qualifying grade for general candidates was 60 per cent (90 marks out of a total 150) while for candidates for the reserved category it was 55 per cent (83 marks).

Test aspirants told this newspaper that the delay has become a cause of concern for them as they cannot apply without its qualifying. “The examination makes a candidate eligible to apply for the Teachers Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) which is held for the recruitment of the teachers.

Founder Secretary of Akhil Bhartiya Urdu Shikshak Sangh Sajid Ahmed said that many posts in Government and private schools are lying vacant for the past several years.

“The youths have been waiting for the result for the past six months. After the declaration of the Maha TET result, a recruitment examination TAIT is held. The process takes a few more months, so, the TET result should be declared immediately,” he added.

Box

Why the result is being delayed?

A scam of tempering with the mark sheet for qualifying Maha TET was surfaced in State. This has maligned the image of teachers. The State Government is very much cautious since then. The has cast a shadow over the result declaration.

Box

2 papers for different standards

--Paper first held from 10.30 am to 1 pm

--Paper second was 2 pm to 4.30 pm

Box

Over 19.9 take exam in city

Around 22,904 candidates applied for both papers while 19,956 were present at 54 centres in the city. Of them, 13,199 registered for the first paper while 11,466 for the second paper. The percentage of attendance was 87.12.

Box

Number of candidates appeared in State

There are two papers. Candidates appeared for each paper depending on their choice of teaching to the standard. More than 2.54 lakh registered for the first paper while 2.14 lakh made registration for the second paper. Nearly 95 per cent of candidates were present. Candidates qualifying paper first will be eligible to teach standard first to fifth while those who clear the second paper will teach students of standard VI to VIII.

Box

Interim answer key declared

The MSCE already declared interim answer keys of the test of the paper first and the second and sought objections and suggestions over it.