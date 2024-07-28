Thousands of girls to benefit from tuition fee wavier scheme

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Government recently made an announcement about providing free higher education to girls belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC), and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Their tuition will be waived on taking admission to professional courses.

The objective of the scheme is to support the girls to continue their education without any hurdles. The candidates will have to apply through the Centralised Admission Process in the recognised college. The professional courses included from higher and technical education, medicine, pharmacy and agriculture. One of the conditions of the scheme is that the parents' income should be less than Rs 8 lakh.

There are nearly 480 colleges, including 116, in Chhatrapati Sambhajingar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv districts within the jurisdiction of the university. Around 45,000 students studying first to final year within university’s jurisdiction will able to take the benefit of the scheme. A teacher will be appointed as nodal officer so that maximum girl students should be benefited from it.

The nodal officer will guide the beneficiaries. Joint director of Higher Education (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) Dr Ranjitsinha Nimbalkar said that a group of four girls would be formed in each college to create awareness about the scheme among girls. He said that a 100 per cent tuition fee would be waived for the girls whose family has annual incomes less than Rs 8 lakh. Dr Nimbalkar said that action would be taken against the college if any college collects additional fees from the students.