Thousands of teachers demonstrate for different 17 demands

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thousands of teachers demonstrated in front of the district collector's office on Wednesday in protest against teacher recruitment on a contract basis in Zilla Parishad schools.

A delegation sent a charter of 17 demands to the chief minister through the district collector's office.

Members of all the coordination committees of teachers unions from the district took a leave en masse and staged agitation between 2 pm to 5 pm. The area was reverberated with slogans.

The 17 demands of teachers included the ‘abolition of one post of teacher in schools with less than 20 students and cancellation of appointment of retired teachers on a contractual basis, old pension should be implemented, the free uniform should be adopted for students without delay, stop privatisation, Shikshan Sevak system should be abolished and vacant posts should be filled immediately.

The office-bearers of teachers' unions including Dilip Dhakne, Shriram Bochre, Vijay Salkar, Deepak Pawar, Rajesh Hiwale, Mahendra Barwal, Abdul Rahim, Santosh Tathe and others were present.

Meanwhile, there was a significant presence of women teachers in the strike organised by Zilla Parishad teachers. It drew everyone’s attention. The different women teachers' unions took the lead in the agitation. Pushpa Daud, Sushma Khare, Bharti Salunke, Sheetal Shelke, Surekha Pathrikar and others worked for agitation.