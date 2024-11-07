Threats over affair lead to complaint

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Smabhajinagar

A man, his wife, and his sister-in-law threatened to kill a married woman he was having an affair with, turning their relationship into a case of harassment. A case has been filed at the MIDC Waluj police station.

Sandhya (28, name changed) from Waluj had gone to her in-laws' house in Ahmednagar district a year ago when her young son Raj (name changed) was sick, and doctors advised surgery. There, she met Kiran, an employee at a hospital, and they became acquainted. After her son’s treatment, Sandhya returned to Waluj, but Kiran continued to contact her through frequent phone calls and social media video calls, leading to a romantic relationship between them. When her husband sensed the affair, he advised Sandhya to stop communicating with Kiran, which she did. However, Kiran continued to call her repeatedly.

Threats to life

Kiran’s wife called Sandhya on Thursday at 11 am, threatening, “You’re ruining my family, and I won’t let you live.” Kiran’s sister-in-law also threatened, saying, “Don’t destroy my sister’s family, or we’ll kill you.” Distressed by the harassment and threats, Sandhya filed a complaint against Kiran, his wife and his sister-in-law at the MIDC Waluj police station.