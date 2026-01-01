Three arrested for stealing truck and 62 gas cylinders

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Crime Branch arrested Guddu alias Vijay Pawar (38, Naregaon) for stealing a truck loaded with 340 gas cylinders from Naregaon and fleeing after removing 62 cylinders, abandoning the vehicle at Jhalta Phata.

Akshay Solunke (27, Murtijapur), who assisted in the theft and bought 10 stolen cylinders, and Jagdish alias Jigar Patel (38, Ghodegaon, Nevasa), gas agency owner who purchased 50 cylinders, were also arrested. A total of 60 cylinders were recovered.

Truck driver Sundar Mundhe (38, Pisadevi) had parked the HPCL truck outside the company on December 23 before it was stolen. The truck was later found in Jhalta Phata without the 62 cylinders. The investigation, led by police sub-inspector Pravin Wagh under senior inspector Gajanan Kalyankar, traced and arrested Vijay with the help of constables.