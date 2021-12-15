Three baboons kill 250 puppies in Majalgaon

Beed, Dec 15:

Causing a sensation, a group of three baboons has killed 200 to 250 puppies in the last one month at village Laul in Majalgaon tehsil.

According to details, the group has been wandering in the village in Majalgaon tehsil, catching puppies and throwing them from height. The baboons catch the puppy dog, take them either on a tall building or a tree and throw them from the height. Due to falling from the height more than 200 to 250 puppies have died so far.

A farmer Sitaram Naybal, whose puppy was caught followed a monkey. The baboon attacked him, injuring him. Sitaram is bed-ridden for the last 15 days with his leg fractured. Residents of Laul informed the forest department in Dharur about the baboon menace.

A forest department employee visited for one day. He tried to catch the baboons but in vain.

Residents are demanding the authorities to catch the baboons immediately.