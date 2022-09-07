Three booked for molesting women in separate incidents

Aurangabad, Sept 7:

The city police have registered offences against three youths using social media to harass and molest women victims in three separate incidents.

In the first case, Kranti Chowk police registered an offence of molestation against Sachin Dabhade for threatening and blackmailing a married woman staying in the same locality. The accused Dabhade managed to get her mobile number saying that he wanted to share some information regarding her husband. Later on, he started to develop closeness with her. After some time, he started to pressurise her to confess and tell I Love You to him. The accused threatened of maligning her image by uploading her photos on different social media groups. When the woman blocked her number, Dabhade continued calling her from other mobile numbers. He would abuse her and threaten to put on a banner displaying her photos on the nook of the bylane where she stays. Fed up with the torture, the woman lodged a police complaint.

In a second incident, one woman from Padegaon received objectionable photographs on her cellphone from an unidentified number on September 4. The photos showed that her husband was molesting an unidentified woman. The woman complained to the Cantonment police against the sender on September 6.

Youth make obscene video call

An unidentified youth made a video call to a woman staying in Jalannagar and made obscene and vulgar gestures on September 6 afternoon. Satara police have registered an offence of molestation in this regard.