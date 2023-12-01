Three commit suicide by jumping in front of the trains

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Three people ended their lives by jumping in front of the train in the past 24 hours. These incidents took place between Thursday night and Friday morning on the railway track between Mukundwadi and Osmanpura.

According to police, Ashok Ahire (60) committed suicide under the Sangramnagar flyover. Ahire used to sell vegetables, however he quit after both of his sons got employment. On Thursday, he went out of his house and committed suicide. The loco pilot of the train informed the police. A case was registered in the Osmanpura police station. In the second incident, Suresh Dixit (70), a resident of Mukundwadi Indiranagar committed suicide by jumping in front of the train a short distance from Mukundwadi railway station on Thursday. He was out of the house at 12 noon. Suresh was ill for the past few days. Mukundwadi police are investigating the case. On Friday, a youth committed suicide by jumping in front of the train on the Shivajinagar railway track. But as he did not have any identity card with him, his identity could not be ascertained till Friday night, police inspector Venkatesh Kendra said.