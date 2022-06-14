Three killed in truck-motorcycle accident

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 14:

Three persons have died and one woman sustained grave injuries after the motorcycle on which they were riding was hit by a speeding truck (tipper) ferrying concrete pavers blocks, opposite Mahanubhav Ashram, near Madh Phata, on Ajanta-Buldhana Road, today at 3 pm.

The deceased have been identified as Dnyaneshwar Surose (40, Panvadod in Sillod tehsil), Varad Ananta Vaidya (11, Kolwad) and Amar Rameshwar Jadhav (15, Shivni in Aurangabad district). Meanwhile, the woman Vanita Dnyaneshwar Surose (35) sustained grave injuries. She has been shifted to a hospital in Aurangabad after primary treatment in the district civil hospital (Buldhana).

According to family sources,“ Vanita’s parents stay in Kolwad. Hence she along with her husband was returning on the bike to her in-law's home situated at Panvadod. The couple was accompanied by Varad (her sister’s son) and Amar (son of her husband’s sister).

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the eye-witnesses tried their best to shift the accident victims to the hospital. Dnyaneshwar died and his body was lying on the spot. After half an hour, the police conducted panchnama and then shifted the body for further process. Besides, after 60 to 75 minutes, the victims were admitted to the hospital and then the action against the truck (tipper) driver was started.

The accident news spread attracted a large number of relatives at the hospital. Many of them could not resist their emotions and burst into crying.