Three lives lost in wildlife attacks; 133 livestock killed in six months

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Three citizens injured in wildlife attacks between July and September 2025 succumbed to their injuries. Between April and June, 229 farmers reported crop losses, while 133 livestock deaths were recorded. From July to September alone, 1,457 farmers lodged crop-damage complaints. This data has emerged from a forest department survey.

The presence of wildlife has increased across rural and suburban areas, leading to crop damage, livestock killings, and growing risks to farmers’ lives. The forest department has appealed to citizens not to panic or retaliate during such encounters, emphasising that attacking wildlife is never an option. Officials stressed that wildlife plays a crucial role in the ecological balance and is vital for agriculture and the environment.

Compensation Paid (April–June 2025):

• 229 crop-damage cases recorded; farmers received a total of over Rs 3.04 lakhs.

• 133 livestock-loss incidents; over Rs 14.02 lakhs sanctioned.

Compensation Paid (July–September 2025):

• Three injured citizens died; families received over Rs 1.70 lakhs in aid.

• 1,457 crop-damage complaints; farmers collectively received Rs 61.87lakhs .

• 325 livestock-loss incidents; over Rs 27.76 lakhs disbursed.

“Do not hide information; report immediately” — Forest Department

The department emphasised the importance of promptly informing the nearest forest range office in the event of wildlife attacks on humans, livestock, or crops. Timely reporting accelerates inspection, panchanama, and compensation processes. Officers added that awareness and coordination among farmers, citizens, and wildlife are key priorities.

Safety Guidelines for Farmers:

• Maintain safe distance from wildlife.

• Avoid going alone to fields at night.

• Use lighting systems for safety.

— Suvarna Mane, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Regional)