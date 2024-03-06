Three major roads closed to heavy vehicles for Mahashivratri festivities

-Five lakh devotees will visit Grishneshwar temple

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Various religious and cultural programmes have been organized on the occasion of Mahashivratri at Grishneshwar temple in Ellora. Since nearly lakhs of devotees will come from all over the state, it has been decided to close three important roads leading to Grishneshwar temple for heavy and light vehicles between March 7 and 11.

Mahashivratri will be celebrated with enthusiasm everywhere on March 8. The Grishneshwar temple in Ellora, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, has also organized a Mahayatra from March 7 to 11, which will include various religious and cultural events. This year, 5 lakh devotees are likely to come from across the state. Since Tirthkund, Ellora Caves are on the same route with the temple, the police has changed the traffic on three important routes for five days. Superintendent of police Manish Kalwania has appealed to citizens to use alternative routes in the meantime.

Such will be the change

-Vehicles going to Ellora, Kannad via Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Daulatabad will go to Kannad via Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sharnapur Phata, Daulatabad T Point, Maliwada, Kasabkheda and Ellora.

-Vehicles coming towards Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar via Ellora, Khultabad Daulatabad will go towards Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar via Ellora, Kasabkheda, Maliwada and Daulatabad.

- Vehicles going to Phulambri, Khultabad, Ellora, Kannad, Dhule will go to Kannad via Phulambri, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagarnaka, Sharnapur Phata, Daulatabad, Maliwada, Kasabkheda and Ellora.