Three more municipal CBSE schools in city

Admission process will start from June 13

Aurangabad, June 10:

The education department of the municipal corporation has decided to start three more CBSE schools in the city. The school is starting from June 13 and the admission process for CBSE schools will start on the same day, informed the officials of the education department.

Last year, administrator Astik Kumar Pandey decided to start two CBSE schools in the city. Accordingly, CBSE classes were started in Garkheda and Osmanpura schools. Now this year also three new CBSE schools are being started under the guidance of administrators. New CBSE classes are being started at Priyadarshani Vidyalaya, Mayurban Colony, N-7 Cidco and Chelipura School in Shahgunj. The CBSE admission process for these three schools will start from Monday. A meeting was held recently under the chairmanship of deputy commissioner Nanda Gaikwad.

Some strategic decisions regarding school admissions were taken in the presence of education officer Ramnath Thore, cultural officer Sanjeev Sonar, programme officer of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan Dnyandev Sangle, CBSE school coordinator Shashikant Ubale, Headmistress Sangeeta Tajve and Rashid Unisa. Admission process will be for CBSE School Osmanpura and CBSE School, Garkheda only for Junior KG class. Admission will be given in three new CBSE schools for junior KG and senior KG. The registration forms for this admission will be available in the school from 10 am to 1 pm on Monday, said Thore.

Preference if siblings are in school

The municipal education department has implemented a new rule while starting new CBSE schools. According to this, preference will be given to the siblings of those students who are already studying in the school. Preference will also be given to abandoned, single parent women, army personal and class 3 and 4 employees of the corporation. For Junior KG, students are required to complete at least four years of age on December 31, 2021 and for senior KG, at least five years.