Three new corona cases detected in city

Health department urges citizens to take caution

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Three new Covid-19 cases were identified in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Wednesday, raising concerns after a period of relative calm. The infected individuals, two from the city and one from rural areas, are reportedly not experiencing severe symptoms and have been placed in isolation.

The health department has been alerted and is urging citizens to remain cautious. While the new cases are not critical, authorities are reminding residents to follow Corona protocols and prioritize self-care.

Regular testing continues across the city. On Tuesday, 27 individuals underwent tests in urban areas, with four saliva samples collected. The results received on Wednesday confirmed two positive cases – a 27-year-old from Wankhedenagar and a 65-year-old woman from Jaibhavaninagar. A patient from Gangapur admitted for surgery in the MGM hospital was also tested positive.

Since March 1, 2024, a total of 20 Covid-19 cases have been detected in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Thankfully, all infected individuals have recovered after undergoing a brief isolation period of three to four days.

The health department officials emphasize that there's no need for panic, but stresses the importance of continued vigilance. They advise citizens to follow covid guidelines and prioritize personal well-being.