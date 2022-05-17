Three persons booked for injuring couple for demanding refund of hand loan

Aurangabad, May 17:

Waluj police station have registered an offence against three accused for beating a couple, who were demanding to return hand loan which was given to the accused for his daughter’s marriage, on Monday afternoon.

Waluj-based Machindra Sandu Pawar (50) had given a handloan to Santosh Gangaram Salunke (Devgad in Newasa) for his daughter’s marriage. After sometime, Machindra contacted Santosh and told him to return the money. He frequently started to insist him to give the money back. Later on, Santosh assured Machindra of giving money and called him at Jikthan on Monday (May 16). Hence Machindra and his wife reached the prescribed place at 12 noon.

On meeting Santosh, he introduced Machindra to Prabhu Salunke and Yuvraj Prabhu Salunke. When Machindra raised the issue of money, Santosh claimed that he had taken any money for marriage. All the Salunkes then picked quarrel and entered into heated argument with the couple. The accused also beat the husband and wife and also hit Machindra on his head with a wooden stick.

The passers on seeing the quarrel intervened and separated Machindra Pawar and Kantabai Pawar from their clutches. Machindra then lodged complaint against Santosh, Prabhu and Yuvraj Salunke (all from Devgad in Newasa). ASI Narayan Butte is investigating the case.