Three persons commit suicide in city

Aurangabad, March 1:

Three persons from different parts of the city ended their life by committing suicide on Tuesday.

Engineer commits suicide

Shajil Raza Khan (28, Shahnagar, Beed Bypass) committed suicide on wee hours of Tuesday. According to police, Shajil was an engineer and was working in a coaching institute. He was living with his elderly mother. He committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling on wee hours on Tuesday. His relatives noticed the incident and informed the Satara police. He was later admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. A case of accidental death was filed in the Satara police station. Constable Yuvraj Hiwrale is further investigating the case.

Pygmy agent commits suicide

Vishnu Bhagwanrao Dhavle (43, Sanjayagar) committed suicide by hanging on Tuesday morning. According to police, Dhavle was working as a pygmy agent in a private bank. However, he lost his job during the lockdown. Since then he was unemployed. Thus he went into depression. Meanwhile, he also had an argument with his wife on Monday night. His wife went to stay with relatives. On Tuesday morning, the relatives went to Dhavle’s house and noticed him hanging. He was admitted to the GMCH where doctors declared him dead on arrival. A case of accidental death has been filed in Jinsi police station and constable S Ughade is further investigating the case.

Cook commits suicide

Raju Shivlal Ghusinge (50, Jadhavwadi) committed suicide by hanging on Monday night. According to police, Raju worked as a cook. He was an alcoholic and always used to tell his relatives that he would commit suicide. Hence his relatives would not take him seriously. Meanwhile, Raju came home on Monday night, and went to his room to sleep. But as he did not come out of the room, his wife went to wake him up, but her calls went unanswered. She saw through the window and noticed Raju hanging from the ceiling. His relatives then broke the door and admitted Raju to the GMCH where doctors declared him dead on arrival. A case of accidental death has been filed in the Begumpura police station. Constable Sayyed Salim is further investigating the case.