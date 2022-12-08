Three schemes of AMC included in Amrut-2 scheme

Inclusion of new water supply scheme, Satara-Deolai drainage project and beautification of Kamal talav

Aurangabad: The high-level committee on Thursday approved the inclusion of the projects of the city's new water supply scheme, Satara-Deolai drainage project and beautification of Kamal talav in the Central government's 'Amrut-2' scheme. The revised DPR for these schemes was presented to a high-level committee headed by the chief secretary in the ministry on Thursday. Also, the project of Rs 193 crores to replace the old 700 mm water channel has already been included in 'Amrut-2', said municipal administrator Dr Abhijit Chaudhary.

The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran had prepared a revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) for all the above three schemes. A DPR of Rs 2,740 crores for the new water supply scheme, Rs 275 crores for Satara-Deolai drainage project and Rs 2.78 crores for beautification of Kamal talav was presented before the high level committee. The committee approved the inclusion of all the three schemes in 'Amrut-2'. The administrators said that the proposal to strengthen the old water supply scheme worth Rs 193 crore has already been included in 'Amrut-II'.

Will request the State government

As the new water supply scheme and the old water supply scheme are included in 'Amrut-2', the state government and municipal corporation will have to pay their share. However, due to the weak financial situation of the corporation, the municipal corporation cannot pay its share. The administrators said that a request will be made to the State government to pay the corporation’s share.