Three shops burgled in city

Goods and cash worth Rs 82000 stolen

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thieves have started targeting shops and houses in the city on a daily basis. Three shops were burgled into in different parts of the city and goods worth Rs 82,000 were looted. Cases were registered in the concerned police station on Saturday.

According to information, thieves broke into a shop called Bag Shop belonging to Feroz Khan Ibrahim Khan (Buddhilane, Kabadipura) next to Rajdhani Handloom on Tilak Path road and stole bags of various companies worth Rs 50,000. This incident happened on April 6 around midnight. Thieves broke into a shop called Agarwal Cables in Kirana Chawdi area owned by Ravi Surendra Gupta (Kasliwal Marble, Beed Bypass Road) on the night of April 1 and stole cash worth Rs 20000 from the shop.

Also, thieves broke into the fabrication shop of Abdul Wahab Naseer Sheikh (Shendurwada, Gangapur) at Sawkheda phata on the night of April 6 and stole welding wire and other materials worth Rs 12,000 from the shop. Cases were registered at Kranti Chowk, City Chowk and Waluj police station.