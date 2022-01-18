Three two-wheelers set on fire in Eknathnagar

Aurangabad, Jan 18:

Unidentified miscreants set fire to three two-wheelers parked in front of a house in Eknathnagar in Osmanpura area in the wee hours of Tuesday. A case has been filed in the Osmanpura police station.

According to police, Kachru Tukaram Adhav (Eknathnagar) works at a private hospital in Bypass area. After returning from duty on Monday night, he parked his motorcycle (MH-20-ES-2867) and moped (MH-20-DL-1778) in front of his house. His neighbor Sanjay Nerkar had parked his motorcycle (MH-20-R-8876) in front of his house. The three vehicles were set on fire by unidentified persons between 2.30 am and 3 am. The fire soon engulfed the vehicles. Adhav and the Nerkar family woke up after hearing neighbors calls. They tried to extinguish the fire, but in vain. All vehicles were burnt to ashes by the time firefighters and police arrived at the scene. Adhav lodged a complaint in Osmanpura police station.

Number of drug addicts has increased

Drug addicts living in the neighboring slums are roaming around day and night in Eknathnagar. Adhav said he could not say who set his vehicles on fire and why. He also said that he had no quarrel with anyone.