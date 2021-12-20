Three youths commit suicide in different parts of city

Aurangabad, Dec 20:

In a tragic development, three youths, have committed suicide, in different parts of the city today. The cases were registered with Harsul and Mukundwadi police stations.

In the first case, Abhijeet Nivrutti Pawar (21, Jaibhavaninagar, Mukundwadi) hanged himself to the ceiling of a house on the first floor on Monday 5 pm. The police rushed him in an unconscious state to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). However, he died on reaching the hospital. Mukundwadi police have registered an offence of accidental death. Head constable Annasaheb Shirsath is investigating the case.

In the second incident, Rameshway Haribhau Dhange (26, Harsul) hanged himself with nylon rope in his room. The incident came to light on Sunday evening. Rameshwar had done his graduation from a college in Kannad tehsil. He was studying and searching for a suitable job in the city for the past 3-4 years. He was staying in a rented room in the Kumbhar Gaoli area in Harsul. He used to do petty jobs to meet his expenses. His marriage was fixed on January 22, but was under stress. Head constable Mangate is investigating the case.

The third case took place in an area on Jatwada road. Abhijeet Shivaji Tupe (23, Subhashnagar, Jatwada Road) hanged himself to a steel pipe of the roof on Sunday at 8 pm. He was admitted to GMCH but was declared dead on examination. Harsul police station has registered both cases. Further investigation is on by Naik Syed.