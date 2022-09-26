Three youths hoisted tricolour on Nizam occupied Deogiri fort

Heritage walk held at Deogiri fort: An initiative of Lok Samvad, Amazing Aurangabad

Aurangabad, Sept 25:

Three youths involved in the Marathwada Mukti Sangram carried the tricolour, disguised as a shepherd and hoisted it on the Nizam's occupied Deogiri fort. This caused a stir among the Nizam's troops stationed below the fort. This encouraged the revolutionaries to carry on the struggle, said the experts during the 'Heritage Walk' held at Deogiri Fort on Sunday.

On the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav of the Hyderabad Mukti Sangram, a heritage walk and cleanliness drive was conducted by Lok Samvad Foundation, Amazing Aurangabad in collaboration with Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Sunday morning at Deogiri Fort. History researcher Sanket Kulkarni gave information about the history of the fort along with the sequence of police action. Kulkarni said, on the advice of freedom fighter Manikchand Pahade, the youth workers of the State Congress, Lala Lakshminarayan Jaiswal, Bhaurao Khaire and Bansilal Patel hoisted the tricolor on the Deogiri fort when it was occupied by the Nizam. Between 1950 and 1953, the idol of Bharat Mata (Mother India) was installed in the fort. This idol was made by the sculptor Vitthal Bhikaji Aher of Khamgaon in Kannad tehsil. The idol was taken out in a procession from the village by the students and Varkaris.

