Thrill of 'Rangilo Dandiya' at Prozone lawn

Lokmat Sakhi Manch : Chance to win attractive prizes every day

Aurangabad, Sep 17:

After two years of ban, this year Navratri Festival will be celebrated with joy and enthusiasm without any restrictions. Hence all Dandiya lovers are eagerly waiting for the first day of Navratri festival as 'Rangilo Dandiya' has been organized by Lokmat Sakhi Manch and Prozone Mall. There will be attractive decorations for Dandiya. Many people have already started preparation for Dandiya, Garba and win attractive prizes in a completely safe environment.

'Lokmat Sakhi Manch' has been organizing special Dandiya festival in the city for the past 10 years (except for the last two years). 'Rangilo Dandiya' will be held on the lawn of Marathwada's largest Prozone Mall from September 26 to October 4, from 7 pm to 10 pm. After a gap of two years, everyone will be able to experience the same passion and excitement again on live Dandiya music. Not only this, the best Dandiya players will be showered with prizes every day. The organizers have appealed to the interested participants to buy a couple pass today and secure the entry.

Win prizes every day:

1) Dandiya Queen

2) Dandiya King

3) Best Couple

4) Best Dress (Male/Female)

5) Dandiya Prince

6) Dandiya Princess

7) Best Dress (Boy/Girl)

8) Best Photogenic Face (Male/Female)

For more information and tickets

To participate in the Lokmat Sakhi Manch 'Rangilo Dandiya' one has to purchase a ticket (couple pass). These tickets are available at Lokmat Bhavan. For more information and to purchase passes, contact the mobile number 9850406017.