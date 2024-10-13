Thumb pain surge!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

After the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of mobile phones, laptops, and computers has increased significantly. Students also use mobile phones, especially to stay active on social media. They spend hours chatting, sending messages, or using laptops for work. These activities have led to an increase in thumb pain among people.

---

What is Texting Thumb?

Texting thumb, also known as Trigger Thumb, causes intense pain and in severe cases, the thumb may bend or stretch painfully. This issue arises from constantly sending texts via mobile phones or computers.

---

Bone Issues Caused by Laptops and Mobiles

People who work continuously on laptops or computers often experience discomfort in their wrist joints, a condition known as "Laptop Elbow." Experts advise that when using a computer, one should maintain the correct posture to avoid this kind of pain.

---

How to Take Care?

Avoid excessive use of mobile phones and laptops. Continuous messaging on mobile phones increases thumb pain, so it is better to type messages using a computer keyboard. Many mobile phones now offer voice typing, where speech is converted into text, and this feature can also be used.

---

Take Breaks Every Half Hour

If you have to work on a computer continuously, take a break every 30 to 45 minutes. Stand up for a while, as prolonged sitting can cause issues like spondylosis, which also affects the hands and fingers. Those already suffering from arthritis may feel additional discomfort.

- Dr. Yashwant Gade, Orthopedic Specialist