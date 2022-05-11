Tight police security at Labour Colony

Aurangabad, May 11:

Labour Colony turned into police camp as the tight security (also armed guards) was deployed on all corners, main roads and inside the colony area to avoid any kind of untoward incident. The police administration under the guidance of the commissioner of police Nikhil Gupta left no stone unturned to maintain law and order situation during the whole day.

The micro-planning was done to deploy the duties of police officers and personnel. The three deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) - Ujwala Vankar, Aparna Gite and Deepak Girhe - were assigned the task of effective implementation. The police officers and personnel from outstation were also pressed on duty. All of them were ready to tackle the opposition if triggered on the spot. All the paper work was done thoroughly.

The vehicles route was diverted by traffic police. The cops separated Labour Colony by placing steel barricades from all four sides - near Gulshan Mahal, Roop Mahal (Fazilpura), Harshanagar-Manzoorpura road and Delhi Gate - hence only the staff of the Divisional Commissionerate, Collectorate and other offices, were present on duty.

Staff on duty

ACPs - 04

PIs - 30

APIs/PSIs - 59

Police constables - 511 (males)

Police constables - 144 (females).

- The drive started with demolition of Ratan Shinde’s quarter. When he sought time to remove the belongings, the cops detain him and his family.

- The cops also detained Chandrabhan Parkhe and his family when they tried to oppose the action.