Tight race in Gangapur constituency

Chhatrapati Sambhajianagar

In the Gangapur Assembly constituency, the major contest is between BJP's MLA Prashant Bamb from the Mahayuti and Satish Chavan from the NCP (Sharad Pawar's faction) of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Both candidates are strong contenders with solid grassroots connections and well-established networks of workers, making this a highly competitive race. If MLA Bamb wins, he will become the first to secure a fourth consecutive term from this constituency, if MLC Chavan wins, he will become the first to transition from the Legislative Council to the Assembly after winning the Legislative Council. As a result, all eyes are on whether MLA Bamb will make history with a fourth victory or if MLC Chavan will make a successful transition to the Assembly after leaving the Legislative Council.

Satish Chavan's

Strengths:

Experienced in election management and manpower handling.

Strong administrator with a reliable team.

Gained voter trust through quick development work.

Extensive voter outreach across the constituency.

Engaged second-tier leaders in villages.

Weaknesses:

Seen as an outsider.

Dissatisfaction within his party and alliance.

Lack of loyal party workers in some areas.

His direct approach alienates some voters.

Limited support from key alliance leaders.

Prashant Bamb's

Strengths:

Strong local presence in the constituency.

Effective communication of personal benefit schemes.

Known for foresight and meticulous planning.

Regular public engagement through programs.

Trusted ally of Devendra Fadnavis.

Weaknesses:

Limited achievements beyond personal benefits in 15 years.

Political conflicts with local leaders.

Anti-government voter sentiment.

Unfulfilled past promises.

Dissatisfaction among teachers.