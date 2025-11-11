Tight security at the Ajanta caves

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In the wake of the bomb blast that occurred in Delhi on Monday, an alert has been issued across the state. Accordingly, tight police security has been deployed on Tuesday at the world-famous Ajanta Caves and its surrounding areas.

Superintendent of police Dr. Vinay Kumar Rathod and archaeological department officer Manoj Pawar visited the Ajanta Caves and held discussions with the deployed police officers regarding security measures. They instructed officials to thoroughly check all approach roads leading to the caves as well as all incoming tourists.

During the visit, they also inspected the CCTV surveillance system at the site. It was announced that the number of police personnel deployed for security at the Ajanta Caves will be increased.