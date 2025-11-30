Tight security for elections in Sillod

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration's preparations have reached the final stage for the Sillod Municipal Council (MC) elections to be held on December 2. For this, the administration, along with the police, has geared up, and heavy security has been deployed in the tehsil.

A total of 54, 808 voters will exercise their franchise in the voting of the tehsil. The administration has set up 61 polling booths for the elections, including 12 sensitive booths. The sensitive booths are located at Junegaon Garhi, National School in Jamal Shah Colony and Dnyanvikas School in Shiksha Nagar.

Additional police security will be deployed at these centres. A total of 305 employees will be deployed at each of the 61 polling stations on the day of voting. Election Officer Karbhari Divekar said that 50 employees were kept as a reserve force. Postal voting will be arranged at ITI in Yashwantnagar on December 1 for employees who are on election duty.

Box

Strong police deployment

One SDPO, one Police Inspector, four Assistant Police Inspectors, 15 Sub-Inspectors, 142 police personnel, 110 Home Guards, three vehicles and two sections of SRPF are being deployed with clear instructions to keep watch on crowd controlling, security, immediate intervention in emergency situations and all movements.