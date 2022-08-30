Tight security throughout the city for Ganeshotsav

1928 police officials, armed squads, two and four-wheeler patrolling

Aurangabad, Aug 30: The city police are all geared up to ensure that there is no disturbance in the Ganesh festival. In all, 1,928 police personnel will be on bandobast in the city from August 31 to September 9. Fixed points, vehicle patrols and checkpoints will be set up by the police.

There is no history of any serious law and order situation in the city during Ganeshotsav. However, the police administration is taking all necessary precautions to avoid any untoward incident. Commissioner of police, Nikhil Gupta, has formed separate teams headed by the deputy commissioner of police and ACP. Armed police have been appointed to patrol the city. A total of 36 two-wheelers patrolling squads will ride around the city for 24 hours. Constant patrolling will also be done in one mobile and two mobile vehicles of the police.

Fixed points in sensitive zones

The police administration has identified 21 sensitive zones in the city. Teams of one PSI and five police personnel will be deployed round the clock. One of them will be armed. These points will be set up at Shahgunj Chaman, Gulmandi, Sansthan Ganpati Rajabazar, Chelipura Chowk, Harshnagar, Town Hall, Begampura Chowk, Gandhinagar, Garam Pani, Railway Station Chowk, Ram Mandir Kiradpura, Sanjaynagar Chowk, TV Center, Gade Chowk Osmanpura, Ramanagar, Pundaliknagar, Shivaji Statue and Ambedkarnagar, Chikalthana.

Vehicles to be checked

Vehicles coming to the city will be inspected at checkpoints set up at Harsul Naka, Jalna Naka, Beed Naka, Paithan road, Daulatabad T-Point and Waluj Naka. There will be six policemen at each checkpoint.

Officers, employees deployed for bandobast:

Commissioner of police: 1

DCP: 3

ACP : 4

Police inspector : 30

ASI and PSI : 83

Constables : 1639

Women constables : 176