Time to say goodbye to plastic garlands: City farmers welcome ban

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The state government has decided to ban plastic and artificial flowers, a move that comes as a relief to local flower growers who have long suffered due to cheap plastic imports, especially from China.

For years, plastic garlands dominated festivals like Ganeshotsav, Diwali, and weddings pushing real flower farmers into crisis. Falling demand forced many to abandon floriculture entirely. Now, with the ban in place, urban municipal bodies can crack down on plastic flower vendors particularly ahead of festivals when sales usually spike. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar grows mainly roses and garland flowers. While many farmers use polyhouse and shade-net technologies to grow high-quality blooms, they’ve struggled to compete with synthetic alternatives. “This decision is a blessing,” said district agriculture superintendent Prakash Deshmukh. “It will revive prices and help thousands of farmers regain their income.” Kapuswadi-based grower Babasaheb Tambe echoed the sentiment: “Plastic garlands ruined our market. We’re hopeful this ban will change things.” With demand likely to rise, real flowers may finally regain their rightful place in our celebrations.