Tiny Tots Kindergartens celebrate Guru Pournima

Published: July 4, 2023

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Tiny Tots Kindergartens celebrated Guru Pournima with students and grandparents. This festival is traditionally celebrated to mark the significance of spiritual teachers in our lives. Students were explained the importance of the day.

