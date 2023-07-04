Tiny Tots Kindergartens celebrate Guru Pournima
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 4, 2023 03:40 PM 2023-07-04T15:40:02+5:30 2023-07-04T15:40:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Tiny Tots Kindergartens celebrated Guru Pournima with students and grandparents. This festival is traditionally celebrated to mark ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
Tiny Tots Kindergartens celebrated Guru Pournima with students and grandparents. This festival is traditionally celebrated to mark the significance of spiritual teachers in our lives. Students were explained the importance of the day.Open in app