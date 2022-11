Tiranga Yatra organised by IDBI bank

Aurangabad, Aug 13:

The IDBI bank officials organised a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav here recently. All officers and employees from Aurangabad participated in the yatra. General manager and senior regional head of Aurangabad region Rajeev Kumar flagged off the yatra. Assistant general managers Ankit Surana, Vinod Jawade, Yogesh Jadhav and other employees were present on the occasion.