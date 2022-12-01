Tirmanwar as executive director of GMIDC

Aurangabad:

The Godavari Marathwada Irrigation Development Corporation (GMIDC) has finally got a permanent executive director after four months. The government has promoted Santosh Tirmanwar, chief engineer, Hydroelectric Project and Quality Control, Department, Pune, to the post of executive director. He took charge of the office on Thursday afternoon.

KB Kulkarni who was the past executive director retired four months ago. Later chief engineer RR Shah was given additional charge. Shah was transferred to Mumbai within two months. The government then gave the additional charge to Sanjay Belsare, chief engineer of Nashik on September 1. Meanwhile, the government promoted three chief engineers of the water resources department to the post of executive director. Tirmanwar was appointed as the director of GMIDC.