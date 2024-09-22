To be son-in-law booked for making minor pregnant before marriage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To-be son-in-law was booked with Mukundwadi Police Station for making a minor girl pregnant before marriage.

The accused is the son of the victim’s paternal Aunt. The girl is a minor, therefore, the family decided to get her married later. However, before that, physical relations were established between them and the victim became pregnant.

As per the complaint lodged by the minor girl, the marriage was arranged with her relative in Partur tehsil of Jalna district. The victim was a minor, so, it was decided to marry her when she achieved the required age.

The accused used to come to the victim's house from time to time. The victim's parents allowed her and the youth to sleep together in the same room.

The youth came to her house on July 20 when the victim’s mother was unwell. The youth and victim slept in the same room. Then, the accused told the victim that he would marry her soon and develop physical relations with her.

The youth came to her home again and had physical relations with her on August 19.

The victim's mother took the girl to the GMCH for a medical examination due to the abdominal pain of the complainant.

During examination, it was found that the girl was one and a half months pregnant. After that, the victim herself registered a case under the POCSO Act against the future husband.