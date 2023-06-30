To tackle bribery, corporation announces employee counseling

Recent cases sparked concern among the municipal administration

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The municipal corporation, aiming to restore its reputation, has garnered praise for its recent participation in the 'G-20' conference. However, a recent incident involving allegations of bribery within the municipal corporation has sparked discussions and concerns. In a press conference held on Friday, additional commissioner Ranjit Patil announced that counseling sessions will be conducted for officers and employees.

Responding to queries from journalists, Patil emphasized the corporation's ongoing efforts to improve its image. He expressed his concerns that such incidents hamper these efforts. In light of this, administrator G Sreekanth has been engaged in discussions to implement counseling sessions for employees, with the aim of preventing future mistakes. When questioned about whether an investigation into the matter would be initiated, Patil stated that a recommendation to do so would be made to the commissioner. He further highlighted the corporation's endeavors to combat bribery by facilitating online issuance of various certificates and computerizing files through e-governance.

Administrative transfer of Marwadi

Following a complaint lodged with the anti-corruption department, Manoj Marwadi, the personal assistant to the additional commissioner, was promptly transferred to the city secretary's department. Patil clarified that this transfer was unrelated to the bribery case, emphasizing that it was a result of Marwadi's inadequate performance in his previous position.

Curious case of the file movement

A file approving a bill of Rs 1.13 crore, initially approved by the administrator, was expected to proceed to the solid waste department. However, questions arose when it was discovered that the file had returned to Marwadi. Patil acknowledged the need for an investigation to ascertain how the file ended up back with Marwadi, indicating that further scrutiny was warranted.