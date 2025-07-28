Tobacco sale flourishes near schools despite ban; 107 cases filed in one-day crackdown

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Despite a state-wide ban, tobacco products are being openly sold near schools, colleges, government offices, and religious places across the rural belt of the district. Acting on public concern, rural police launched a massive crackdown on July 18, registering 107 criminal cases in a single day across 23 police station jurisdictions.

The drive was ordered by superintendent of police Dr Vinay kumar Rathod after a crime review meeting on July 15. Additional superintendent of police Annapurna Singh led the operation, directing all rural units to conduct simultaneous raids. Special squads formed under the Local Crime Branch (LCB) seized banned products worth Rs 43,924. Areas like Sillod, Kannad, Vaijapur, Gangapur, Bidkin, Pachod, Paithan, and Phulambri remain notorious for illegal gutkha storage. Locals allege that sale continues unchecked due to ‘monetary ties’ between gutkha mafias and certain police personnel. Despite repeated reports, neither police nor the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has initiated strong action so far. Open sale of gutkha, cigarettes, and scented tobacco near educational institutions continues to pose a serious health risk to students and youth.