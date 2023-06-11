Today is the last day to apply for Scuba diving training

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Free training in life-guarding, power boat handling and scuba diving has been organized for five people from each district in the state in ISDA training institute at Tarkarli of Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC). It also has free accommodation and food facilities. For this, the age limit is 18 to 25 years, minimum 10th pass and weight should be more than 55 kg. Regional manager of MTDC Deepak Harne informed that the application can be made on the website of MTDC till 5 pm on June 12.