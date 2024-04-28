Today is the last day to withdraw nomination forms

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Monday marks the final day for candidates to withdraw their nomination papers for the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency. A total of 78 applications, representing 51 candidates, were filed in the constituency by the deadline on April 25. During the scrutiny process on April 26, it was determined that 44 applications were valid, while 7 were found to be invalid. The last day for withdrawal of candidature is set for April 29.

Candidates will have the opportunity to withdraw their candidature between 9:45 am and 3:00 pm. Dilip Swamy, the collector and district returning officer, announced that arrangements have been made in the facility room of the collector office to facilitate the withdrawal process. Currently, there are 44 candidates in the fray, and the focus now shifts to how many of these candidates will ultimately withdraw from the election.

Three EVMs will be needed if no one withdraws

The number of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) required for the election will depend on the number of candidates who choose to remain in the field. If all 44 candidates decide to proceed with their campaigns, three EVMs will be needed. However, if 32 candidates remain in the fray, two EVMs will suffice. In the event that only 16 candidates remain, a single EVM will be utilized.

All eyes on Monday

Interestingly, no applications for withdrawal were submitted on Saturday. However, there is a possibility that individuals who were persuaded over the weekend may choose to withdraw their applications on Monday. The election authorities will closely monitor the situation as the withdrawal deadline approaches.