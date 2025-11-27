Today’s competitions

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Different competitions will be presented at the Central Zone Inter-University Festival on Friday, the fourth day of the five-day event being held at the MGM campus.

The stage-wise events and their timings are as follows:

--Rukmini Hall (10 AM--Mime Competition)- and 2 PM – Mimicry

--JNEC Lawns (9.30 AM – Light Vocal-India) and 2 PM – Folk/Tribal Dance (Indian)-

--Aryabhatta Auditorium (9.30 AM-- Western Instrumental Solo) and 2 PM (Classical Vocal Solo)

--Design Building (9.30 AM--Clay Modelling) and 1.30 PM—Rangoli- Colourful artworks that showcase colour, creativity and cultural heritage will be seen.