Together journey of CM, Dy CM & Cooperation minister sparks pol speculation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Cooperation Minister Dilip Walse-Patil arrived at the Airport of the city on Thursday morning on a single flight from Mumbai.

After the administration welcomed them, the trio together left for Buldhana in a single helicopter to attend a programme of Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. Their journey together has sparked political discussions.

Divisional Commissioner Dilip Gawde, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Commissioner G Sreekant, District Collector Deelip Swami, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Vikas Meena, Special Inspector General of Police Virendra Mishra, Commissioner of Police Pravin Pawar and Superintendent of Police Dr Vinaykumar Rathod were present.

Dispute over Corporations & together journey

There is currently a dispute in Mahayuti over the allotment of development corporations. After CM Eknath Shinde appointed his close colleagues on three corporations last week, the BJP and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Pawar group are in a state of displeasure. In the background of all this, CM Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's journey together has sparked political discussions.