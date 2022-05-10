Tolabai Khandare passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 10, 2022 11:35 PM2022-05-10T23:35:09+5:302022-05-10T23:35:09+5:30
Tolabai Bhagwanrao Khandare (95, Parimal Housing Society, Garkheda) passed away on Tuesday evening.
Last rites will be performed on her at Warapgaon (Kaij, Beed) at 11 am, on May 11. She was the mother of veteran socilaist leader Annasaheb Khandare and adv Nandkumar Khandare. She leaves behind four sons, a daughter and grandchildren.