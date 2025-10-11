Tomato trader loses Rs 49.5 Lakh; four booked in fraud case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A trader in Gavli Shiwra, Lasur Station was defrauded of Rs 49.5 lakh after selling 26 truckloads of tomatoes worth Rs 1.01 crore to a Haryana-based buyer, who failed to pay the full amount and disappeared. The Shillegaon Police filed a case against four people on October 10.

Anil Kere, who buys tomatoes from local farmers and sells them in the market, received a call on July 25, 2025, from Raju Bhai of Haryana to discuss a purchase. Raju Bhai sent Praveshkumar to complete the transaction. Between August 18 and September 7, Kere sold the tomatoes in installments totaling Rs 1.01 crore, receiving only Rs 51.5 lakh online. Trusting the buyer, he did not demand the remaining amount immediately. Praveshkumar fled on September 7, keeping Rs 49.50 lakhs unpaid and switching off his phone. Attempts to recover money from Raju Bhai failed. Kere filed a complaint on September 19, and the police registered a case against Raju Bhai, Praveshkumar alias Pawan, Pawan Rathod, and Bhishma Chaudhary alias Bhim, all from Gurgaon, Haryana. Investigation is ongoing.