Tortoise found in Garkheda area

An alert resident Krishna Wagh found a tortoise on a busy road in Garkheda area on Monday. He took the tortoise and gave it to Honorary wildlife warden Dr Kishor Pathak at Shivajinagar. He gave the first aid to the tortoise and then informed the forest department. Forest department employee Sainath Narwade then took the tortoise with him. It is being astonished that how a tortoise came on a busy and crowded area.