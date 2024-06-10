Tough competition in Shinde Sena for ministers posts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There is tough competition within Shinde Sena for the posts of Minister of EGS and Horticulture and District Guardian Minister.

It may be noted current Guardian Minister Sandeepan Bhumare was elected an MP from the district. So, he cannot hold the membership of both houses simultaneously.

When resigns as an MLA, the posts of EGS and Horticulture Minister and District Guardian Minister those is holding will fall vacant. Therefore, there is a tough competition within Shinde Sena for both the posts.

Sillod MLA Abdul Sattar has started increasing pressure by stating that there would be political upheaval. Sanjay Shirsat is said to be a contender for the post of guardian minister along with getting a ministerial post in the cabinet expansion which helped Bhumare to secure the highest number of votes from the West Assembly Constituency.

The ruling party leaders are currently claiming that the expansion of the State Cabinet will take place before the monsoon session. If the cabinet is expanded, it is hoped that Shirsat will be included in the cabinet.

He has been sidelined by the cabinet in the past two years. So, he hopes to get a chance at least for three and a half months before the assembly elections. There is doubt whether he will get both the posts of Minister and Guardian Minister.

It is speculated in the Shinde Sena that Shirsat would be made a minister and Sattar would be given the post of guardian minister. Assembly elections will be conducted in three and a half months period. So, instead of competition and controversy, there is also discussion that a minister can be given the post of District Guardian minister as an additional charge.

Box

Decision on senior-level

Guardian Minister and MP Sandeepan Bhumare said a meeting of DPC can be held, but he cannot remain as guardian minister. “I cannot say anything about who will get a chance in my place. It will be decided at the senior level,” he added.