Tough fight likely as three parties record above 80 pc voting in majority of booths

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The voting in Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency took place on May 13. The voter turnout at polling booths underlines fierce competition among the Shiv Sena (BT), AIMIM, and Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates.

With the tremendous increase in voting at 700 polling stations in the six constituencies, it is anticipated that the dynamics of voting may change. Primarily, it appears that voting occurred predominantly more than 80 percent at majority of the booths.

Meanwhile, the hope of AIMIM has been increased as 80-90 per cent voting has been done at the booths situated in the Muslim dominated areas of the three assembly constituencies - Aurangabad (East, Central and West). The same situation was there in the booths situated in the Hindu-dominated areas of these three constituencies. Mahayuti is hoping to emerge as successful, while Thackeray Group’s MVA candidate is also pinning hope of being a winner on the this logic. The politicians are also busy in calculating the possible votes polled by Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and independent candidates.

A total of 12.99 lakh voters had cast their votes on May 13. It includes 6.53 lakh voters from the three urban constituencies and the remaining 6.45 lakh voters from the three rural constituencies.

There are around 300 booths in three city constituencies having Muslim voters. Of which 70 pc booths recorded more than 80 percent voting. The remaining 30 pc booths recorded voting between 60-70 percent.

Good voting in Hindu areas

Out of 995 booths, around 695 are dominated by Hindu and Dalit voters, apart from others. It is observed that 80 percent of booths in the Hindu-dominated areas recorded outstanding voting.

There are 1025 booths in rural constituencies. Of which, it is assumed that more than 80 percent of voting has been recorded at 400 booths. This includes 60 booths in Gangapur, 50 in Vaijapur, and 60 in Kannad respectively.

Compared to the rural constituencies, the voting in urban constituencies has been done more by 8,794 votes. MIM is claiming on this increased voting in urban sector and in the rural constituencies it is hoping to get votes from Dalit, Hindu and Muslims.

Mahayuti is also claiming to get adequate votes at 1700 polling booths, out of 2040, in the Lok Sabha constituency. Meanwhile, Thackeray Group is also hopeful of getting votes in majority of the booths and are calculating their winning position.